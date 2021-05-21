Friday, May 21, 2021
HomeNewsBlack Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

‘BADDIES ATL’ Premiere w/ Natalie Nunn & Tanisha Thomas, Sidney Starr & More / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

BADDIES ATL*On Sunday, May 16, Zeus Network – the premiere streaming network for original content creators and subscribers, celebrated the original bad girls of reality television with the premiere of its latest new original series, “BADDIES ATL.” Joined by network founder, Lemuel “Lemmie” Plummer, the original badgirls Natalie Nunn, Tanisha Thomas, Janelle Shanks, Seven Craft, Sarah Oliver, Christina Salgado, Judi JaiMehgan James and newbie Sidney Starr celebrated the series launch at CMX CineBistro in Peachtree Corners, Atlanta.

Additional special guests included OG Bad Girl Amber Meade – who displayed a baby bump!; Rapper Euro GotitJ Butler, Rapper Milan Christopher, Recording artist Mikael Amoré, actor Terrence GreenCharisse Mils, TV personality Kiyomi LeslieCorey Mekell and more. Zeus Network executives: Darryl Farmer, Janeisha John, Shane Norman, Ashley Washington and more also attended. Show Executive Producer and star Tanisha Thomas attended the pink-carpet with her fiancé TV Carey St. Hilaire.

“Baddies: ATL” is the newest series from ZEUS starring the original bad girls of reality tv Executive Producers Natalie Nunn & Tanisha Thomas along with Janelle Shanks, Seven Craft, Sarah Oliver, Christina Salgado, Judi Jai, Mehgan James and introducing Sidney Starr. The ladies reconnect in the ATL to reminisce, bring the fireworks, and settle old beefs. Once newcomer, Sidney Starr, is thrown into the mix the OG Baddies prove that being bad girls is not just who they are…but what they do. Zeus is available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV and Chromecast – subscribe by visiting TheZeusNetwork.com.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Baby at 50: ‘A Beautiful Little Blessing Has Chosen Me to Be Her Mother’

“BADDIES ATL” airs Sunday nights on Zeus Network.

Previous articlePHOTOS: What the Imminent German Return of Pillaged Artifacts Means for Nigerian History
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO