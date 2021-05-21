‘BADDIES ATL’ Premiere w/ Natalie Nunn & Tanisha Thomas, Sidney Starr & More / VIDEO

*On Sunday, May 16, Zeus Network – the premiere streaming network for original content creators and subscribers, celebrated the original bad girls of reality television with the premiere of its latest new original series, “BADDIES ATL.” Joined by network founder, Lemuel “Lemmie” Plummer, the original badgirls Natalie Nunn, Tanisha Thomas, Janelle Shanks, Seven Craft, Sarah Oliver, Christina Salgado, Judi Jai, Mehgan James and newbie Sidney Starr celebrated the series launch at CMX CineBistro in Peachtree Corners, Atlanta.

Additional special guests included OG Bad Girl Amber Meade – who displayed a baby bump!; Rapper Euro Gotit, J Butler, Rapper Milan Christopher, Recording artist Mikael Amoré, actor Terrence Green, Charisse Mils, TV personality Kiyomi Leslie, Corey Mekell and more. Zeus Network executives: Darryl Farmer, Janeisha John, Shane Norman, Ashley Washington and more also attended. Show Executive Producer and star Tanisha Thomas attended the pink-carpet with her fiancé TV Carey St. Hilaire.

“Baddies: ATL” is the newest series from ZEUS starring the original bad girls of reality tv Executive Producers Natalie Nunn & Tanisha Thomas along with Janelle Shanks, Seven Craft, Sarah Oliver, Christina Salgado, Judi Jai, Mehgan James and introducing Sidney Starr. The ladies reconnect in the ATL to reminisce, bring the fireworks, and settle old beefs. Once newcomer, Sidney Starr, is thrown into the mix the OG Baddies prove that being bad girls is not just who they are…but what they do. Zeus is available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV and Chromecast – subscribe by visiting TheZeusNetwork.com.

“BADDIES ATL” airs Sunday nights on Zeus Network.