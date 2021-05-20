Thursday, May 20, 2021
Texas’s New Abortion Law Bans Procedure After 6 Weeks of Pregnancy – Almost NO Exceptions.

By Fisher Jack
Greg Abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

*On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law the so-called “heartbeat ban” abortion bill which stops abortions at the onset of a fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

While speaking about this new law, Mr. Abbott said, “Our creator endowed us with the right to life and yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion.” He added: “In Texas, we work to save those lives. And that’s exactly what the Texas legislature did this session,” CNN quotes.

To note, the deadline of six weeks often comes before many people may even know that they’re pregnant, around two weeks past a missed period. The new legislation also allows Texas citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helped someone obtain an abortion after a fetal heartbeat was detected for up to $10,000 for every abortion performed, Business Insider reports. Although the abortion law has no exception for rape or incest, it actually contains an exception for medical emergencies.

