Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pay It Forward on Their Third Anniversary

*Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their third wedding anniversary on May 19 and they marked the milestone by paying it forward.

In a statement shared on their Archewell website on Wednesday, the couple announced plans to build a Community Relief Center in Mumbai, India, as the country is reportedly being ravished by the coronavirus. As reported by PEOPLE, the effort is through their partnership with World Central Kitchen, which is run by celebrity chef José Andrés. The non-profit feeds those in need during times of crisis.

Mumbai is also home Myna Mahila, “an Indian organization focused on women’s health and employment opportunities that The Duchess of Sussex has long supported.”

“Right now, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the entire country of India. On Tuesday, India’s total virus cases exceeded 25 million, with 260,000 new cases and 4,329 deaths reported in the past 24 hours,” the statement said. “Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported.”

Archewell and World Central Kitchen will reportedly open their third of four Community Relief Centers in Mumbai. Per PEOPLE, “the first relief center in the Caribbean Commonwealth nation of Dominica has been completed, while the second center in Puerto Rico is currently under construction,” the outlet writes.

“The purpose of these centers is to provide relief and resilience (as well as healing and strength) for the communities in which they’re based,” the statement said. “During future crises, these centers can be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens—or vaccination sites—and through calmer times they can serve as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or community gathering spaces for families.”

The centers are being built in regions prone to climate disasters, according to the report.

“The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity. When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we’re reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing — and working tirelessly — to support each other,” Meghan and Harry previously said in a joint statement. “World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to son Archie Harrison, 2, and are expecting their second child, a girl, this summer.