Thursday, May 20, 2021
Millionaire Pastor Joel Osteen Catching Heat After Telling People to ‘Focus on What You Do Have’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
*Millionaire pastor Joel Osteen is catching her over his appearance on Monday’s “Today” episode, during which he encouraged people who are less fortunate than him to be grateful for all the things they have, rather than what they lack.

Per TheWrap, when asked by “Today” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about how he maintains a peaceful state of mind each day, Osteen stated that it all comes down to showing gratitude.

“I think you need to have some time to just come back to a place of peace where you’re grateful,” Osteen said. “Think about what’s right, not what’s wrong. Focus on what you do have, not what you don’t have.”

Check out the full interview below.

READ MORE: Kanye West and Joel Osteen to Take Their Holy Act on Tour in 2020 [VIDEO]

Twitter users were quick to respond to his remarks by noting that the wealthy megachurch pastor was the recipient of a federal PPP loan in the amount of $4.4 million. 

“He owns a mansion, Ferrari, and a jet. He took a $4.4 million federal PPP loan. His net worth is estimated at $100 MILLION,” one Twitter user wrote. “Perhaps thou focused too much, Joel.”

Another user added, “Today Show had Joel Osteen believe ot or not. This is among the things he said: “Don’t focus on what you have or don’t have.” “When things go wrong have faith.” This from the conman phony who runs a megachurch and lives in a mansion. Platitudes for the masses and $$$ for him.

A third noted, “Hey @TODAYshow maybe ask Joel Osteen why his church took almost $5-million in COVID relief that could’ve gone to small businesses—instead of just letting him promote another ghostwritten book.” 

Another user said, “Eager for the wider world to realize Joel Osteen is a pioneer in shameless grifting. The only person Joel Osteen really cares about is Joel Osteen.”

You can watch Osteen’s full appearance on “Today” below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

