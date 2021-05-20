Michelle Williams Gets Candid About Battle with Depression [VIDEO]

*Michelle Williams appeared on “Good Morning America” Thursday morning to promote her new book and she also opened up about her mental health journey.

The 41-year-old singer, best known as a member of Destiny’s Child, spoke candidly about how she wasn’t officially diagnosed with depression until later in life.

When GMA co-host Robin Roberts asked what prompted her to seek professional help, Williams said, “I found help when my responses — just the anger and the irritability and the bitterness — was just out of character for me.”

“And I just sought some help and that’s when I got a diagnosis in my 30s that it was in fact depression,” she continued. Check out her conversation with Roberts via the clip below.

As repoed by PEOPLE, Williams previously spoke in July 2018 about turning to mental health care professionals for help.

READ MORE: Michelle Williams Admits She Was Mentally ‘Fragile’ While Working on ‘Masked Singer’

It’s time to check in! Tickets to the #CheckingIn Book Tour are available now! Join me and my special guests as we discuss various topics that are sure to hit home. We’re not just here for you, we’re here with you. ❤️ Tickets here: https://t.co/z5uhMSganI pic.twitter.com/Qx6G1ILqoQ — Michelle Williams (@RealMichelleW) May 5, 2021

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

“Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need,” she added. “If you change your mind, you can change your life.”

Williams is sharing her journey with the hope that it will inspire others going through a similar struggle.

“To definitely silence the shame and amplify one’s courage and bravery to say, ‘I’m not feeling okay. My responses and reactions are a little out of character,’ ” Williams said Thursday.

“I need help are the strongest words a person can say,” she continued. “There are times when I’m not the most vulnerable, but in the past three years, I’ve had no choice.”

Williams’ new book “Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life — and Can Save Yours” drops May 25.

WATCH: