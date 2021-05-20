Thursday, May 20, 2021
‘It’s a Night for the Culture’: Tiffany Haddish Hosts TBS’ New ‘Friday Night Vibes’ (Teaser)

tiffany haddish
Tiffany Haddish (Getty Images)

*Tiffany Haddish makes her return to TBS this summer as the host of “Friday Night Vibes,” a weekly movie showcase that will feature wrap-around segments with the comedian, a DJ and surprise guests. The new 52-week double feature destination will spotlight “feel-good comedies, action-packed blockbusters and culturally significant storytelling inclusive of diverse voices,” notes TBS. It kicks off on Friday, June 18 at 7:30pm ET/PT.

Haddish’s new venture with producer Reginald Hudlin was among a number of programming announcements unveiled Wednesday by Warner Media at the company’s annual upfront. The network bills “Friday Night Vibes” as “ground zero for those who love movies, the culture, music and hanging out at the beauty salon and barbershop. With a mix of comedy, celebrity interviews and musical performances, Haddish, along with a resident DJ, will guide viewers through this celebration of life, cultural diversity, special behind-the-scenes moments and authentic conversation.”

“It’s been a goal of mine to bring Tiffany back to TBS since we worked together on ‘The Last O.G.,’” said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TBS, TNT and truTV. “She’s an incredible talent and gifted producer, and we feel ‘Friday Night Vibes’ is the perfect environment to blend her unique take on comedy and culture. Tiffany’s voice and vision at the helm of this weekly series gives it power, strength and a significance that we are very proud of.”

“This show combines two things I love – movies and Tiffany Haddish,” said Hudlin, executive producer of “Friday Night Vibes”. “I’ve wanted to work with Tiffany again since we did ‘The Last O.G.’ together, and ‘Friday Night Vibes’ is a place where we can celebrate great movies, play great music and hang out with funny and insightful guests. It’s the best way to spend your Friday night.”

The weekly lineup will include thoughtfully selected movies that are filled with storylines and characters viewers love and vibe with. At launch, TBS will also air feature films celebrating Black excellence to commemorate Juneteenth along with classics for Father’s Day, and other films that lean into annual celebrations throughout the year. “Friday Night Vibes” marks its premiere with the broadcast of “Creed” starting at 7:30pm ET/PT followed by “Creed 2”. Additional movie highlights will be announced at a later date.

Watch a teaser below:

EURPublisher01

