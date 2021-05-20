In Memoir Sinead O’Connor Claims Prince Assaulted Her During Pillow Fight

*In Sinead O’Connor’s forthcoming memoir, the singer makes some bombshell allegations.

The book titled “Rememberings” which is set to be released next month, was previewed in a New York Times profile on Tuesday. While speaking about the late Prince, O’Connor branded Prince a “violent abuser of women” and claimed he “terrorized” and physically assaulted her when she visited his Hollywood mansion in the 1990s. According to the Times, the Irish singer said Prince had invited her to his home after her 1991 cover of his song Nothing Compares 2 U became an international hit.

O’Connor claimed Prince “chastised her for swearing in interviews [and] harangued his butler to serve her soup though she repeatedly refused it.” The story takes a strange turn as O’Connor writes that while Prince berated his butler to serve her soup, although she repeatedly said she didn’t want any, and then “sweetly” suggested the two have a pillow fight. She alleges that during the pillow fight, Prince hit her with something hard that he had slipped into a pillowcase. She then says that she escaped Prince’s home on foot in the middle of the night and “he stalked her with his car, leaped out and chased her around the highway,” per the Times.

