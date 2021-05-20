*Chrissy ‘thirst trap’ Teigen continues to lose endorsement deals after admitting to cyber-bullying former teen bride Courtney Stodden 10 years ago.

Bloomingdale’s is the latest retail giant to drop Teigen like a bad habit and the company did so just as the luxury department store was about to sign a deal with the cookbook author to host a promotional event for the store. Bloomingdale’s canceled the deal with Teigen “at the 11th hour because of her explosive cyberbullying scandal,” Page Six reports.

This move comes after Macy’s dropped Teigen’s “Cravings by Chrissy” cookware line from its website. Teigen has been catching heat after Stodden, now 26, revealed the former model encouraged her to kill herself in private Twitter messages when she was 16 years old.

Bloomingdale’s pulled the plug Monday on Chrissy’s promotional deal because of the negative press she’s currently receiving. “They pretty much had it together … but had to cancel it,” said a company insider.

Per Page Six, her cookware line will also no longer be sold at Target

Mainstream media fell in love with Stodden in 2011 when she married then-51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at the age of 16. In a recent interview with the Daily Beast, Stodden said Teigen publicly tweeted messages to her including “I hate you,” “my Friday fantasy: you. Dirt nap” and “go. To sleep. forever.” Chrissy also sent her a private message urging Stodden to kill herself.

“Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’” Stodden told the Daily Beast.

Teigen, 35, who proudly wears the crown of Biggest Attention Whore On Twitter, apologized last Wednesday, writing on Twitter, “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls–t in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.”

She added, “I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that… is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Teigen is married to singer John Legend but they appear to have a lackluster marriage, as Chrissy seems to spend a great deal of time trolling people online and fishing for compliments from strangers on Twitter. She once encouraged Sarah Palin to “shoot herself in the face.” What’s interesting is that she’s being canceled for bullying Stodden and not because of the numerous tweets she deleted over the past year of her sexualizing children. This woman is sick.