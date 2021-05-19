Wanda Sykes Says ‘Ellen’ Appearances Helped Her Parents Accept Her Sexuality (Watch)

*Wanda Sykes reflected on appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show every year over the course of 18 seasons, and explained how her visits helped her parents accept her sexuality, since they were having a hard time with her coming out.

“Their friends coming up to them and saying, ‘Oh my God, we love ‘Ellen’ and we love when Wanda’s on ‘Ellen’, it makes a difference, and you made a big difference,” she told the talk show host during her remote appearance Tuesday (May 18).

The comic also chatted about her twins’ birthday gifts, and how Sasha and Malia Obama set the bar for them. She also chatted about her new family Netflix series hit, “The Upshaws.”

Watch below: