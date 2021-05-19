*“I feel very lucky he believes in me,” said Italian Pop/R&B singer Daisy Daniels about her record and management deal with British imprint Rock Solid Talent Entertainment. “We’re connected on Facebook. He heard my song and offered me a record and management deal.”

Daisy had posted her hit single “With Me” on social media, which garnered an Akademia Award for “Best Pop/R&B Single” and it was heard by Rock Solid Talent Entertainment. “With Me” was produced by Orlando Ccelzada. Her latest single since signing with Rock Solid Talent is titled “Insane.” The head of Rock Solid Talent Entertainment, who is her Facebook friend, is Phil Taylor – CEO.

“It wasn’t actually my idea,” Daniels said about her new single “Insane.” “He contacted me for collaboration…the producer; he sent me a demo on the song. We worked on it together. Actually, we (the label) are working on a new song with a producer that has worked with Lady Gaga, One Direction and Destiny’s Child.”

The “Insane” single is produced by Canadian Rick Sloboda and Italian Riccardo Dissegna. The single is written by Sloboda, and mixed and mastered by Stefano Moro. It is also accompanied by a music video directed by Emiliano Buzzelli.

I had the Italian beauty, who also speaks English, to speak to me in Italian because I just love foreign languages (and accents) – sounds so exotic. She was sweet enough to oblige me. Daisy is also an actress who has appeared in film projects since 2015, with credits that include Exhibitionist (2015), Sister’s Revenge (2017) and Ubiquitas The Movie (2021). As a performer she has performed with American hit-maker Jesse McCartney on a 2006 television show when she was only 18 years-old.

“I’m in love with the culture and the language of America,” she added. When I asked her what she hopes to achieve with her new label and management deal she said, “I want to reach as many people as possible, from all over the world. I want to inspire. To be remembered as a good artist.” www.RSTELabel.com

