Rockabye Baby! Releases Lullaby Renditions of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ on May 21 / WATCH

*Rockabye Baby will release ‘Lullaby Renditions of What’s Going On’ on May 21st, the 50th anniversary (down to the day) of Marvin Gaye’s trailblazing album.

‘What’s Going On’ is the first ever front-to-back tribute to come from Rockabye Baby, the popular-music-turned-lullaby series which has produced over one hundred albums and earned over one billion streams so far. The album features lullaby versions of all the original nine tracks in order and the cover art pays homage to Gaye.

Watch an adorable video for lullaby “What’s Going On” HERE, and read more at Consequence of Sound HERE.

‘What’s Going On’ is the first album that Rockabye baby co-creator Lisa Roth ever purchased when she was a kid.

Lisa shared of the upcoming release:

“For several months in 1971, I saved my weekly allowance of 25 cents with an important purchase in mind. When I knew I had saved enough, I hopped on a bus to Canterbury Records in Pasadena, California and bought my first album, Marvin Gaye’s iconic What’s Going On.

As a young child, I watched the civil rights movement, the Vietnam War, and the aftermath of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. unfold on our streets and on my family’s black and white Zenith television.

I later came of age during Roe vs. Wade, the Equal Rights Amendment, Watergate, and the anti-war movement, and I was a product of a public school system that had been desegregated by federal mandate.

All of this informed every aspect of who I am today: my values, beliefs, the choices I make and the people and things I care about. Marvin Gaye’s concept album What’s Going On was, and still remains, the soundtrack to it all.

Every once in a while, Rockabye Baby has the opportunity to do a special project, and our album-length instrumental rendition of What’s Going On is just that. The themes of injustice and suffering so poignantly expressed by Mr. Gaye are still terribly relevant today. This project is an opportunity for us to shine a light on them in our own way, and to give back by donating all of our proceeds from sales and streaming of the album to charities addressing these pervasive and ongoing issues. The first of those charities is planned to be Color of Change (https://colorofchange.org/).

Considered the greatest album of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine, it is our aim to convey Marvin Gaye’s timeless messaging in a language that can be appreciated by little ones and adults alike. We would like this release to be a gentle reminder of where we’ve been and how far we have to go. May we work together toward peace and healing, and may this album be part of the soundtrack to it all.”

Pre-order the album HERE.

Track Listing Below:

What’s Going On

What’s Happening Brother

Flyin’ High (In the Friendly Sky)

Save the Children

God is Love

Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)

Right On

Wholy Holy

Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

About Rockabye Baby:

A part of CMH Label Group, located in Silver Lake, California, Rockabye Baby has taken the sounds of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Tom Petty, Metallica, Taylor Swift, Nirvana, and more, and turned them into gentle, instrumental lullabies. To date, Rockabye Baby has garnered over 1 billion streams, and sold nearly 2 million CDs and 2 million digital track downloads, from just over 100 releases. The series has earned praise from Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, HuffPost, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Vice’s Noisey, and NPR Music, who calls the series “…fully realized and deftly orchestrated.