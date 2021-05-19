Rapper Mulatto Has Officially Changed Her Stage Moniker to ‘Latto’

*Rapper Mulatto appears to have officially changed her stage name after catching heat for using a rap name that was once used to define mixed-race children from the slave era when Black people were treated like livestock and raped by their white slave owners.

The hip-hop star previously hinted at possibly changing her controversial stage name from Mulatto to her alternate-nickname Big Latto. But it appears she has settled on simply “Latto,” as noted on her Spotify and Apple Music pages and a teaser for her upcoming single.

Earlier this year the Atlanta artist spoke about changing her name during an interview with Hot Freestyle, claiming she didn’t know the negative meaning behind the term Mulatto and once she was schooled about the history of the term, she began working to change her moniker.

“You know, you might know your intentions, but these are strangers who don’t know you, never even met you in person,” she said at the time. “So you gotta hear each other out, and if you know those aren’t your intentions and that’s how it’s being perceived, it’s like why not make a change or alter it? For me, it was the name. So now I’m like, ‘OK, my intentions was to never glorify being mulatto.’”

She continued, “So if that’s how it’s being perceived and people think I’m saying, ‘Oh, I’m better because I’m mulatto’ or ‘My personality trait is mulatto’…then I need to change the matter at hand.”

Latto said she would reveal her new name with some upcoming music.

“I want them to also understand that the name change at this level in your career is a big decision,” she added. “Freaking investors, labels, everything has been riding on this name, so it is a big decision.”

On Monday she tweeted “LATTO SEASON,” and shared the artwork for her upcoming single “The Biggest” which only uses the name Latto. The track is slated to drop on Friday.