Wednesday, May 19, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Government

NY Attorney General Letitia James Adds ‘Criminal Capacity’ to Trump Organization Probe (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

*New York Attorney General Letitia James is joining the Manhattan district attorney’s office in a criminal investigation of the Trump Organization, her office announced Tuesday.

The AG office’s investigation into the Trump Organization, which began in 2019, will also continue as a civil probe, but the office recently informed Trump Organization officials of the criminal component.

New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into the Trump Organization has expanded into a criminal probe, her office confirmed. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization has expanded into a criminal probe, her office confirmed.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” James’ spokesman Fabien Levy told CNN. “We have no additional comment.”

In an increasingly ominous sign for the former president, the attorney general’s office is working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, whose wide-sweeping probe has looked into whether the Trump Organization misled lenders and insurance companies about the value of properties and whether it paid the appropriate taxes. James’ notification to the organization brings Trump a new level of potential legal risk, with the attorney general now able to seek criminal penalties as part of the probe.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s office is examining millions of pages of documents that include Trump’s tax returns. For the past two years, James’ office looked into matters including whether or not it improperly inflated assets on financial statements to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits, as well as how Trump Organization employees were compensated.

Several Trump Organization properties’ financial dealings are being scrutinized as part of the investigation, including Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County, New York; 40 Wall Street, a building in Lower Manhattan; Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago; and Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles.

Previous articleMichelle Obama’s Ex Secret Service Agent Says She ‘Could Do Nothing’ When Witnessing Racial Slurs
Next article‘All Rise’ Cast, Crew React After Cancellation of Legal Drama At CBS
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO