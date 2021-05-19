NY Attorney General Letitia James Adds ‘Criminal Capacity’ to Trump Organization Probe (Video)

*New York Attorney General Letitia James is joining the Manhattan district attorney’s office in a criminal investigation of the Trump Organization, her office announced Tuesday.

The AG office’s investigation into the Trump Organization, which began in 2019, will also continue as a civil probe, but the office recently informed Trump Organization officials of the criminal component.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” James’ spokesman Fabien Levy told CNN. “We have no additional comment.”

In an increasingly ominous sign for the former president, the attorney general’s office is working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, whose wide-sweeping probe has looked into whether the Trump Organization misled lenders and insurance companies about the value of properties and whether it paid the appropriate taxes. James’ notification to the organization brings Trump a new level of potential legal risk, with the attorney general now able to seek criminal penalties as part of the probe.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s office is examining millions of pages of documents that include Trump’s tax returns. For the past two years, James’ office looked into matters including whether or not it improperly inflated assets on financial statements to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits, as well as how Trump Organization employees were compensated.

Several Trump Organization properties’ financial dealings are being scrutinized as part of the investigation, including Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County, New York; 40 Wall Street, a building in Lower Manhattan; Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago; and Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles.