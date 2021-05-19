Man Who Pointed Rifle at BLM Protesters is Running for Senate with Ridiculous Campaign Ad (Watch)

*The St. Louis attorney who ran out onto his front lawn last summer to point guns at Black Lives Matter protesters who were simply marching through the neighborhood is now running for a U.S. Senate seat.

Mark McCloskey, who brandished a rifle at protesters alongside his handgun toting wife outside of their Central West End mansion, announced his run to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate Tuesday on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program.

“I’ve always been a Republican, but I’ve never been a politician,” McCloskey told Carlson. “But, you know, God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob, and it really did wake me up.”

His mendacious campaign ad was also revealed Tuesday, where McCloskey calls the protesters “the angry mob” that “came to destroy my house and kill my family.”

Really?

He also does a slow motion walk in front of “defund the police,” “black lives matter” and “Rep. Cori Bush” signs posted in a dilapidated yard with overgrown grass and weeds, while saying “Mark my words, the mob is coming for all of us. The cancel culture, the poison of critical race theory, the lie of systemic racism, backed up by the threat of mob violence, attacks on the second amendment, erosion of election integrity,” blah blah blah.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt announced in March that he will not seek another term next year. McCloskey joins a GOP primary field that includes state Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens, the former governor who was chased from office in 2018 over allegations of campaign finance violations and sexual misconduct. Charges in both matters were dropped.