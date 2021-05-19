Wednesday, May 19, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
#BlackLivesMatter

Man Who Pointed Rifle at BLM Protesters is Running for Senate with Ridiculous Campaign Ad (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Mark McCloskey
Mark McCloskey and wife point guns at BLM protesters in St. Louis

*The St. Louis attorney who ran out onto his front lawn last summer to point guns at Black Lives Matter protesters who were simply marching through the neighborhood is now running for a U.S. Senate seat.

Mark McCloskey, who brandished a rifle at protesters alongside his handgun toting wife outside of their Central West End mansion, announced his run to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate Tuesday on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program.

“I’ve always been a Republican, but I’ve never been a politician,” McCloskey told Carlson. “But, you know, God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob, and it really did wake me up.”

His mendacious campaign ad was also revealed Tuesday, where McCloskey calls the protesters “the angry mob” that “came to destroy my house and kill my family.”

Really?

He also does a slow motion walk in front of “defund the police,” “black lives matter” and “Rep. Cori Bush” signs posted in a dilapidated yard with overgrown grass and weeds, while saying “Mark my words, the mob is coming for all of us. The cancel culture, the poison of critical race theory, the lie of systemic racism, backed up by the threat of mob violence, attacks on the second amendment, erosion of election integrity,” blah blah blah.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt announced in March that he will not seek another term next year. McCloskey joins a GOP primary field that includes state Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens, the former governor who was chased from office in 2018 over allegations of campaign finance violations and sexual misconduct. Charges in both matters were dropped.

Previous articlePure Magic Pictures – A New Unique Streaming Service Launches This Summer
Next articleMichelle Obama’s Ex Secret Service Agent Says She ‘Could Do Nothing’ When Witnessing Racial Slurs
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO