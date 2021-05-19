Kandi Burruss Says Boyz II Men Were ‘Disrespectful As F*ck’ to Her During Recording Session [VIDEO]

*Kandi Burruss is speaking out yet again about clashing with R&B group Boyz II Men back in the day when they collaborated on a couple of songs.

We previously reported, Burruss detailed the fallout during an interview earlier this month with Eddie Levert of the O’Jays, who pressed her about who was the most difficult artist she collaborated with in the studio. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star recalled being “disrespected” by Boyz II Men over song credits.

“Ain’t no love lost, I mean this is 100 years later so it doesn’t even matter. But yeah, I had a bad experience in the studio with Boyz II Men,” Kandi told Eddie and his daughter.

“We fell out after that [session in the studio]. It was an issue. I don’t think I’ve ever been disrespected like that before in a studio in my life. It was crazy, really. But at the end of the day that was a long time ago. Clearly, you know, we’ve moved past that or whatever,” Burruss explained.

“It was kind of weird for me because we were friends prior,” she continued. “Well, some of us were cool — I didn’t know everybody but I knew a few of them. We had hung out different times prior to being in the studio working together so it was kind of unexpected to me that working together would have that result. It wasn’t a good situation.”

When Boyz II Men group member Wanya Morris caught wind of her remarks, he fired back with a few shady comments, and noted that after their studio session in the early 2000s, “it became a little bit harder to work with her,” he said.

Burruss recently shared a video to her YouTube page (see above) and addressed Wanya for denying the rude way he and his group members allegedly treated her, as reported by thejasmienbrand.com.

“I did so happen to see just a little clip of what Wanya said on, I guess his interview that he was doing, and clearly he did not understand why I was offended. Because the way he told the story is not how I felt okay. And then I noticed he tried to throw a little shade at the end, you need to be a housewife honey, but it’s all good,” the singer/songwriter said.

Burruss continued “I love the group Boyz II Men as far as them being artists, I think they’re amazing and I have no shade about them, their career, or anything like that. But what I will say is I did have a bad experience.”

According to Kandi, during their studio session together, they were all vibing smoothly until she asked how they were going to divide up the ownership percentage of the two records they were recording, “Good Guy” and “Beautiful Women.”

“I just said ‘hey guys, you know, how do you normally do your splits?’ And so, instantly [their] attitude shifted.”

Kandi claims one of the group members called her manager at the time and said, “And I can’t believe she even fixed her mouth to ask us about some splits.”

“Since then, you know, I mean I definitely have seen them, you know. We definitely have [spoken]. So it’s not like a thing of me holding grudges. But if someone asked me what was my worst experience, I’m sorry that is the truth. And you can feel how you want to feel. But maybe you don’t realize, or maybe you don’t even remember Wanya how you came off at that time but you did. And those things were said, and I did take it that way, you know. I didn’t imagine it, okay. I did not imagine it and it definitely happened. It was disrespectful as f*ck!”

