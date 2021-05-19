Floyd Family Press Conference Over LAPD Cop who Shared ‘You Take My Breath Away’ Meme

*The family of George Floyd and Floyd family attorney, Ben Crump, is calling for the termination of a Los Angeles Police officer who mocked the death of George Floyd. They also want to publicly thank and commend Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore who has no objection to that officer being fired for allegedly sharing a Valentine-style meme of George Floyd’s face and the line, “You take my breath away.”

Ben Crump, an attorney for Floyd’s family praised Moore’s recommendation, saying the officer had demonstrated unacceptable biases by sharing the image.

“If a person has that kind of mentality, they are not the type of people who we want with a gun and a badge, who are supposed to be protecting and serving all citizens equally,” Crump said. “We have to try to stomp out this implicit bias as much as possible, to make sure that all our citizens are given their constitutional rights.”

Civil rights activist Najee Ali a Los Angeles representative of Attorney Crump and friend of the Floyd family also supported Chief Moore, calls for the termination of the police officer who mocked Floyd’s murder at the hands of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted of Floyd’s death in April.

“That any law enforcement officer who mocked the public torture and murder of another human being is outrageous. We don’t need or want that type of officer in our community policing people of color who obliviously believes that Black lives don’t matter,” said Najee Ali.

Date: Wednesday May 19th 2021

Time: 2:00 pm

Location:

LAPD Harbor Community Police Station

2175 John S Gibson Blvd,

San Pedro, CA 90731

Sponsored by Najee Ali Los Angeles spokesman for Attorney Ben Crump the George Floyd family attorney.