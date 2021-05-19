Wednesday, May 19, 2021
BET Awards Returns Live in June with Vaccinated L.A. Audience

By Ny MaGee
Kanye-West1-bet-awards-WireIimage-Getty
Kanye West at BET Awards / GETTY

*When the BET Awards return this summer live, from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater, only vaccinated individuals will be invited to be part of the audience. 

Per Deadline, “vaccinated individuals can register beginning May 27 for consideration to be a part of the 2021 awards,” the outlet writes. 

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, BET has been at the forefront of recovery efforts for our community, turning entertainment touchpoints into opportunities to empower our audiences and help combat the disproportionate impacts of Covid-19,” said BET President Scott Mills. “Vaccination rates among Black Americans are significantly lower than other communities. We are committed to using our signature programming event – The BET Awards – to encourage vaccination in our community.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden announced on Monday that unvaccinated people will end up paying the price if they continue to refuse the experimental drug cocktail. 

“There will be advances and setbacks” as more people are vaccinated in the US, Biden said, Yahoo reported.

“But if the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they will protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them. If they do not, states with low vaccination rates may … see that progress reversed,” he said. “Only those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price.”

Biden intends to distribute 20m doses of Pfizer, Moderna Johnson & Johnson vaccines overseas by the end of June.

The 2021 BET Awards airs on Sunday, June 27, and nominations will be announced at a later date.

Those wanting a chance to attend the COVID-safe ceremony can register here from May 27.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

