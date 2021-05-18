Tuesday, May 18, 2021
HomeEvents
Events

Walk a Mile for Malcolm X Street Naming Campaign / PHOTOS

By liltampared@netzero.net
0

Malcolm X Postcard
Walk a Mile for Malcolm publicity postcard: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Los Angeles – FAMLI, Inc presented Walk a Mile for Malcolm in the hopes of honoring the legacy of human rights advocate Malcolm X (El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz), by adding his name to a 5-mile stretch of LA’s Crenshaw Blvd.

Torrence Brannon-Reese, Founding Director and Board Member, FAMLI Inc, was joined by a broad coalition of local businesses, leaders, property owners, educators and residents for a Press Conference to urge Los Angeles City Councilmembers to join them in adding Malcolm X Blvd. to a five mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd.

Torrence Brannon Reese
Torrence Brannon-Reese: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The dynamic array of speakers spoke encouraging and uplifting words of support for the Malcolm X. Blvd co-naming petition. This list of speakers featured Dr. Michael Datcher, Author, Poet, Professor, and Engaged Scholar; Dwight Trible, musician and Executive Director The World Stage; Brother RW Akile, President Kwanzaa People of Color, Organizer of the Annual Kwanzaa Gwaride and Festival; Channing Martinez, Director of Organizer Labor-Community Strategy Center; Rev. Dr. Mello R. Desire, Intelligence Matters Alliance; Tia Lopez, Founder/Director- Crenshaw Entrepreneur Academy; Laneay L. London, MSW/CEO- Serenity Village Developments.

Connie Williams, Dr. Michael Datcher, Dwight Trible and Torrence Brannon-Reese
Connie Williams, Dr. Michael Datcher, Dwight Trible and Torrence Brannon-Reese: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Tia Lopez
Tia Lopez: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The Press Conference got underway with welcoming remarks from Torrence Brannon-Reese, followed by Brother RW Akile honoring our ancestors with Libation.

Brother RW Akile
Brother RW Akile: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Michael Khalfani- Disco Daddy, aka, MEGA-byTE and Thelma Davis Martin surprise Mr. Reese with a special Certificate of Achievement/Recognition for his commitment and dedication to uplifting the youths and community as a whole. Disco Daddy was the first DJ, MC and rap recording artist on the West Coast and is referred to as the Father of West Coast Hip Hop. Disco Daddy is the Creator/Founder of “The World Famous L.A. Breakers Break Dancing Company. Disco Daddy and Thelma Davis Martin are members of ‘original Soul Train Gang.’

Michael Khalfani, Torrence Brannon-Reese and Thelma Davis Martin
Michael Khalfani, Torrence Brannon-Reese and Thelma Davis Martin: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Volunteers fanned out to various businesses along Crenshaw Blvd. to drum up support as part of the signature-gathering campaign.

The program concluded with an exciting, engaging and entertaining concert featuring Torrence Brannon-Reese and the New Orleans-style “Everything is Soul” band. As the name states, the crowd were groovin’ and vibing on the People’s Street Plaza, in front of the historic Vision Theater.

Starting at the I-10/Rosa Parks Freeway, Malcolm X Blvd, will advance south intersecting Obama Blvd, West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Nipsey Hussle Square (at Slauson Avenue) ending at 79th Street. “Martin Luther King Jr, representing the dream, Obama, the progress and Nipsey Hussle, the promise in our youth, all connected by Malcolm’s strength and dedication” state Torrence Brannon-Reese.

Malcolm X Postcard
Walk a Mile for Malcolm publicity postcard: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Macolm X Post-1
Walk a Mile for Malcolm X Street Map: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

“We are aiming to rename the street. Just like it was done in Harlem, we are adding the name Malcolm X to it. This honors one of our greatest heroes, acknowledges the deep cultural significance of the area, now being rebranded as Destination Crenshaw, while fully embracing the iconic symbol Crenshaw Boulevard has become” stated Shaka Satori, President, African-American Legacy Network.

Increase awareness about who Malcolm X really was, his global legacy, current tools such as social media, recent economic revitalization and a changing political climate has prompted the group to move forward with the effort.

Related article in support of the co-naming Malcolm X Blvd. with Crenshaw Blvd. https://wavepublication.com/the-hutchinson-report-l-a-is-long-overdue-for-a-malcolm-x-street

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based writer and photographer. Contact him via: liltampared@netzero.net

###

Previous articleA Seriously Pregnant Fantasia Shows Off Pink Fishtail Dress At Baby Shower / LOOK!
Next articleTwo Brothers Awarded $75M for Wrongful Conviction of 1983 Rape, Murder of a Child
liltampared@netzero.net
Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based writer, music reviewer and photographer.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO