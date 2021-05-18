Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Veterans Appreciation Celebration at Museum of Latin American Art

Veterans Celebration at MOLAA
Veterans Appreciation Celebration at MOLAA; Courtesy Photo

*Long Beach – The Museum of Latin American Art teamed up with Anthem Blue Cross for an engaging Veterans Appreciation Event, Thursday, May 13, 2021. This special program was held during Armed Forces Week and a couple of days before the nationally recognized and celebrated Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Veterans Appreciation Event was held outdoors in the beautiful, relaxing Sculpture Garden on an overcast day. Attendees enjoyed music, giveaways, refreshments with special guest appearance of Sofie and Bella, two beautiful therapy dogs and the stars of the program.

Anthem Blue Cross representatives were available to answer any questions Veterans may have regarding Medicare. Representatives from the Bob Hope USO and U.S. VETS Long Beach were also present.

Andrea Moroso and Mauricio E. Milan, Anthem Blue Cross
Andrea Moroso and Mauricio E. Milan: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Cyndy Alatorre, Bob Hope USO-1
Cyndy Alatorre, Bob Hope USO; Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Ernie Regalado, Tom Staley, Richard Burrell, Richard Douglas and Angel Soriano, U.S. Vets
Ernie Regalado, Tom Staley, Richard Burrell, Richard Douglas and Angel Soriano, U.S. Vets: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Many Americans celebrate Armed Forces Day annually on the third Saturday of May. It is a day to pay tribute to the men and women who serve the United States’ Armed Forces. Armed Forces Day is part of Armed Forces Week, which begins on the second Saturday of May.

During Armed Forces Day, people across the United States organize a variety of events to honor American in uniform who serve their country in times of war and peace. Due to the pandemic, a sample of past events and activities included multi-service military displays in areas open to the public, various educational activities that teach children about the Armed Forces, “Support the Troops” theme motorcycle rides, large parades and other celebrations.

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based writer, music reviewer and photographer. Contact him via: liltampared@netzero.net

