Snoop Dogg to Star in Comedy Sports News Show with Kevin Hart for Peacock

*Snoop Dogg has teamed with NBCUniversal to develop a pair series that the hip-hop icon will star in for its streaming service Peacock.

Per Deadline, one of the show’s centers on the world’s dumbest criminals, and is currently in development. The news was revealed at NBCUniversal’s Upfronts presentation by Kevin Hart, who called the rapper “the man, the myth and the legend.” The comedian also revealed that he and Snoop will also be hosting a comedy sports news show that is also in development, according to the report.

Hart said he is “working on some more hilarious content that will be coming to you soon,” as part of a multi-year deal he inked with the Peacock last year.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg to Star in 50 Cent’s New Starz Series ‘Black Mafia Family’

As for Snoop, he revealed during a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment that he’s developing an anthology series about his life.

“I think what makes the most sense to me is the ‘Snoop Dogg anthology,’ the life story of Snoop Dogg, where it starts with my mother and father meeting each other before I was even born, to me being born, to me growing through the ‘70s and ‘80s and the ‘90s,” he explained. “Me being the ‘Black Forest Gump,’ so to speak, seeing me in all of these highlighted moments in American history. We’re developing that, putting it together as we speak, just trying to take my time and put the right information out.”

We previously reported, Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony and Serayah have joined the cast of 50 Cent’s new Starz series “Black Mafia Family.”

The network said Snoop will have a recurring role in the new series, while Anthony and Serayah will appear as recurring guest stars. Here’s more from Variety:

The series is inspired by the true story of two brothers/former druglords Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. Snoop will reportedly play Pastor Swift, the Flenory family’s spiritual advisor.