A Seriously Pregnant Fantasia Shows Off Pink Fishtail Dress At Baby Shower / LOOK!

*With the countdown to when Fantasia Barrino gives birth to her and husband Kendall Taylor‘s first child together, they held a baby shower for their unborn child on Sunday (05-16-21).

The baby shower had everything from pink outfits to cute baby gifts, pink cakes, friends, family, love, and laughter. Fantasia ensured her fans were not left out of the event as she shared proceedings and moments with them on Instagram.

Fantasia let her fans access the event via Instagram Live. About 3,000 persons followed the baby shower via Instagram Live, with many of them congratulating the singer and her husband and also saying “Amen” to their prayers.

Fantasia also shared videos and pictures from the shower on her Instagram Story. One of these clips showed her in a stylish pink dress, with her big baby bump hard to miss.

The expectant mother also shared a snap showing her and Taylor sharing a passionate kiss while standing on the stage. Taylor looked handsome in a pink long-sleeved buttoned shirt, white pants, and brown shoes. More details and other news on our website.

