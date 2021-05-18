Friend of Kobe’s Sister Claims Vanessa Bryant Didn’t Invite NBA Star’s Parents to Hall of Fame Ceremony

*On Saturday, the late Kobe Bryant was Posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame by his widow, Vanessa Bryant with a very emotional speech about her beloved husband’s career.

A friend of Kobe’s sister Shaya is speaking out about how Vanessa lied during her speak about inviting Kobe‘s parents to the ceremony.

Per Ace Showbiz, on Sunday (May 16), a woman named Anansa shared a lengthy statement by Shaya about her brother’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction. In the comment section, she responded to a user who said Kobe’s parents chose not to attend the ceremony.

“His parents didn’t just chose not to go to the HOF. His parents were totally disrespected at his memorial,” Anansa replied. She claims Kobe’s father Joe Bryant and mother Pamela Cox Bryant were not invited by Vanessa to attend the event. “They weren’t personally invited to the HOF,” she said.

She also noted that Kobe wanted his parents to attend the ceremony. “I wish that his parents were told that Kobe said he wanted them there just before he passed away…. His parents should’ve been told that, that conversation happened,” she claimed.

Anansa added, “If they would’ve known that prior to hearing it in the HOF speech last night, I believe with all my heart they would’ve attended. And I believe that would’ve brought them so much comfort to know that, that’s what was in their Sons heart and mind. My heart breaks for his parents all over again.”

“Shaya wasn’t invited, so she was able to stay home with their parents and comfort them. Imagine not knowing a vital conversation like that took place just one week before your child passed away and not being told,” she said. “Lord, please continue to comfort this family.”

Anansa also defended Kobe’s parents against accusations that they are holding a grudge against Kobe’s widow.

“They aren’t holding on to anything. They are loving, private, peaceful people. They haven’t done anything to anyone. They’ve never once said one negative thing about anyone. Not one single public interview or article.”

Anansa claims Kobe’s parents were told to pay for their flights, hotel and tickets to the Hall of Fame ceremony.

“They are simply grieving the loss of their only son. They were asked by a 3rd party from The Hall of Fame if they wanted to purchase tickets to the HOF. Purchase,” she explained. “It was made clear that tickets, flights and hotel accommodations wouldn’t be taken care of. They are amazing dedicated Grandparents to the grandchildren that they are allowed to see.”

“With all of that said, I believe they would’ve purchased tickets they were offered had they known he said he wanted them there,” she added. “They would do anything for their son and all their grandkids. That’s the kind of people they are and have always been.”

During her speech at the Hall of Fame ceremony, Vanessa honored Kobe’s parents and family, saying, “Pam and Joe, thank you for raising Kobe to be exceptional. Thank you to all of Kobe’s family, Sharia, you have gone above and beyond. I love you.” She added, “To all of our close friends and family that have been present for my girls and I, thank you. That list is long and it takes a village, but know that your kindness and love does not go unappreciated. I know that Kobe is thankful that you are all coming through for his girls. We love you all and are forever grateful for you.”