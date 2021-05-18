Tuesday, May 18, 2021
HomePoliticsGovernment
Government

Ex-Navy Pilot Confirms Threat of UFOs is Very Real [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Twitter

*Former Navy Lt. Ryan Graves is yet another government official speaking out about the existence of UFOs.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, Graves said he has seen unidentified flying objects in restricted airspace near Virginia Beach almost every day for two years. These are the same UFOs that the Pentagon confirmed in April are the real deal. 

“I am worried, frankly. You know, if these were tactical jets from another country that were hanging out up there, it would be a massive issue,” Graves said. “But because it looks slightly different, we’re not willing to actually look at the problem in the face. We’re happy to just ignore the fact that these are out there, watching us every day.”   

Graves also said noted that some of the unidentified aircrafts could be highly advanced tech from Russia or China.

“Imagine a technology that can do 600 to 700 G-forces, that can fly 13,000 miles an hour, that, that can evade radar and can fly through air and water and possibly space, and oh, by the way, has no obvious signs of propulsion, no wings, no control surfaces and yet still can defy the natural effects of Earth’s gravity. That’s precisely what we’re seeing,” former DOD official Luis Elizondo said.

READ MORE: Former Pentagon Official Confirms UFOs Exist and Government Cover Up [VIDEO]

An earlier report noted that Elizondo, who headed up the secretive Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), claims the government refuses to publicly acknowledge the  “unidentified aerial phenomena” due to “religious objections, concerns over tarnishing its own reputation and fears of inciting public panic.”

“Some individuals have a problem with this topic because it interferes with their philosophical or maybe theological belief system,” Elizondo told the New York Post

According to Elizondo, the military doesn’t know who/what is behind the UFO’s, and the slew of UFO footage by the US military, but the noted, “We are behind the power curve,” said Elizondo of how military bosses choose to ignore unexplained phenomena. 

“We know that foreign adversaries in other countries are interested in this topic. So there comes a real problem from a national security perspective,” he added.

“There is something in our skies, we don’t know what it is, we don’t know how it works, we don’t know fully what it can do, we don’t know who is behind the wheel, we don’t know its intentions, and there isn’t a damn thing we can do about it.”

A bombshell government report on UFOs expected to arrive in June, and Elizondo is urging people to “manage their expectations” on what may be released.

“If it turns out we have been leapfrogged technologically by a foreign adversary, then we are dealing with an intelligence failure on the level of 9/11.” he said.

In related news, Demi Lovato has announced that she will star in a Peacock four-part limited series titled “Unidentifiedwhich will find her hitting the road in an “attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena.”

“SURPRISEEEEE!!! I’m hitting the road for an out-of-this-world adventure for my new show Unidentified & I’m taking you guys along for the ride,” Lovato wrote on Instagram announcing the show. “Coming soon to @PeacockTV!! I can’t wait to share more 🥰😝.”

Previous articleBLM Co-founder Says Black Homeownership Helps Disrupt ‘White Supremacy’
Next articleBLIND ITEM: Cocaine Is A Hell Of A Drug
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO