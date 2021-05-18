Ex-Navy Pilot Confirms Threat of UFOs is Very Real [VIDEO]

*Former Navy Lt. Ryan Graves is yet another government official speaking out about the existence of UFOs.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, Graves said he has seen unidentified flying objects in restricted airspace near Virginia Beach almost every day for two years. These are the same UFOs that the Pentagon confirmed in April are the real deal.

“I am worried, frankly. You know, if these were tactical jets from another country that were hanging out up there, it would be a massive issue,” Graves said. “But because it looks slightly different, we’re not willing to actually look at the problem in the face. We’re happy to just ignore the fact that these are out there, watching us every day.”

Graves also said noted that some of the unidentified aircrafts could be highly advanced tech from Russia or China.

“Imagine a technology that can do 600 to 700 G-forces, that can fly 13,000 miles an hour, that, that can evade radar and can fly through air and water and possibly space, and oh, by the way, has no obvious signs of propulsion, no wings, no control surfaces and yet still can defy the natural effects of Earth’s gravity. That’s precisely what we’re seeing,” former DOD official Luis Elizondo said.

An earlier report noted that Elizondo, who headed up the secretive Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), claims the government refuses to publicly acknowledge the “unidentified aerial phenomena” due to “religious objections, concerns over tarnishing its own reputation and fears of inciting public panic.”

“Some individuals have a problem with this topic because it interferes with their philosophical or maybe theological belief system,” Elizondo told the New York Post.

According to Elizondo, the military doesn’t know who/what is behind the UFO’s, and the slew of UFO footage by the US military, but the noted, “We are behind the power curve,” said Elizondo of how military bosses choose to ignore unexplained phenomena.

“We know that foreign adversaries in other countries are interested in this topic. So there comes a real problem from a national security perspective,” he added.

“I don’t know who’s building it, who’s got the technology, who’s got the brains. But there’s something out there that was better than our airplane,” says fmr. Navy pilot David Fravor about his experience with a UFO off the Pacific coast in 2004. https://t.co/fSMVvwynzc pic.twitter.com/aDDIPg3TJq — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 16, 2021

“There is something in our skies, we don’t know what it is, we don’t know how it works, we don’t know fully what it can do, we don’t know who is behind the wheel, we don’t know its intentions, and there isn’t a damn thing we can do about it.”

A bombshell government report on UFOs expected to arrive in June, and Elizondo is urging people to “manage their expectations” on what may be released.

“If it turns out we have been leapfrogged technologically by a foreign adversary, then we are dealing with an intelligence failure on the level of 9/11.” he said.

SURPRISEEEEE!!! I’m hitting the road for an out-of-this-world adventure for my new show Unidentified & I’m taking you guys along for the ride ✨💕🛸 Coming soon to @peacockTV!! I can’t wait to share more 🥰😝 pic.twitter.com/al06B7ASa1 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 11, 2021

In related news, Demi Lovato has announced that she will star in a Peacock four-part limited series titled “Unidentified” which will find her hitting the road in an “attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena.”

“SURPRISEEEEE!!! I’m hitting the road for an out-of-this-world adventure for my new show Unidentified & I’m taking you guys along for the ride,” Lovato wrote on Instagram announcing the show. “Coming soon to @PeacockTV!! I can’t wait to share more 🥰😝.”