VIDEO: Janet Jackson’s Custom-Made ‘If’ Outfit Now Owned by Kim Kardashian

*Kim Kardashian marked Janet Jackson’s 55th birthday on Sunday by plunking down $25,000 to buy the singer’s iconic outfit from her 1993 music video for “If.”

SOLD for $25,000! A custom-made top with a pair of black pants, both worn by Janet Jackson in her 1993 award-winning “If” music video. Sold in our “Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” auction at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn! w/ @JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/OnBlFXOXC3 — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 14, 2021

Kardashian’s winning bid amount was confirmed by a tweet from Julien’s Auctions, who partnered with Jackson for the sale, titled ““Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson.” More than 1000 of her personal items were on the block, including the custom-made “If” ensemble featuring a custom-made cropped suede top with artificial bone detailing, along with black lace-up front pants.

Kardashian wrote in her Instagram stories, “For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this on juliens_auctions.” Jackson thanked Kardashian in her own Instagram stories, writing, “Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me.”