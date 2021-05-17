*As more people get the COVID vaccine there is more pressure for those who have decided not to take the vaccine to acquiesce to that pressure. The full court press isn’t just coming from family, friends and co-workers. Even my OB-GYN doctor took time to push the vaccine…so hard I wouldn’t be surprised if he was paid kickbacks for getting his patients to sign up at his office. There was no objective conversation about its pros and cons. Nor did he suggest that I build my immune system to fight off all pathogens. It was all about that vaccine.

If you don’t want to get the vaccine, don’t be bribed into it by the carrot some people are dangling: Show your vaccine card at Krispy Kreme’s and get a donut! Or show the card for free beer at some local bars. It conflicts with common sense and it’s insulting, because eating too many donuts and drinking too much alcohol suppresses the immune system, which turned out to be death sentences for more than 600k Americans – mostly Black and Brown people – in the last fourteen months.

Now Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced his state will give away a million dollars a week to a registered voter so long as that person is COVID vaccinated. And teenagers can get a full-ride college scholarship to any state college or university so long as they’re vaccinated.

Instead of bribing people to get a vaccine with questionable ingredients and efficacy rates, why not use some of that money and power to investigate and remove bully, liar, killer cops committing legalized genocide. Why not use that money and power to dismantle police unions that protect those same cops?

Even some employers are bribing employees by offering vacation days or money in exchange for COVID vaccination. They’re going this route because federal law prevents them from requiring you to take the vaccine, the same as nobody can require you to take a flu shot! For now all they can do is require temperature checks and other precautions to protect their work pool. If they had required everybody to wash their hands before touching serving utensils at the employee brunch and other preventative measures we might be having a different conversation right now. But I digress!

In a recent interview retired surgeon, Dr. L. Ray Matthews, said he had reservations about the vaccine. He suggested taking Vitamin D3, Vitamin C and zinc as supplements to help build the immune system instead. With thousands of pathogens that could become pandemics, Matthews said focusing on one vaccine isn’t the best strategy.

With so many issues surrounding this vaccine, the million dollar question is: Why are so many politicians and medical professionals using bribery to get compliance instead of urging the use of proven vitamins and supplements? Click on the video above to find out what I think is really going on.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your questions, comments and speaking inquiries. Follow on @TCBStef at Twitter and Instagram.