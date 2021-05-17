Monday, May 17, 2021
Tee Grizzley to Hip-Hop Artists: ‘Everybody Should Have Life Insurance [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
eurweb.com
*Rapper Tee Grizzley took to social media recently to encourage fellow artists to get life insurance to protect their families and assets. 

“So look, right. As rappers, as successful Black men from the trenches, bro. We the number one target and we the least prepared, you feel me? So, I feel like everybody should have life insurance. I need everybody to go get life insurance if you ain’t got it. If you got kids, I need you to get a will set up, bro, for your kids, bro,” he stated in an Instagram Live session, as reported by Love B. Scott

“God forbid anything happens,” the rapper continued, adding “You know what I’m saying? We the number one target and the least prepared. I need us to get on top of this sh*t. We need to get life insurance. We need to get our wills right, so the next generation don’t have to go as hard as we did and have to go through everything we did, you feel me.”

Grizzley’s message to rappers to invest in life insurance follows the release of his new album “Built for Whatever,” which featured an appearance from the late King Von.

Hear more from Grizzley about the important issue via the Instagram video below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

