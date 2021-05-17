Nicki Minaj Addressed Recent Drug Rumors On Instagram And Denied Ever Using Cocaine [Video]

*Nicki Minaj claims she has never used drugs, despite some fans accusing her of acting a tad bit crackheadish over the years.

During a recent livestream, fans of the hip-hop star noted her continuous sniffling and called her out about rumors of cocaine abuse. Minaj responded to the chatter hours after the stream ended and made clear that she is not a druggie.

“I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn’t be embarrassed about any f*ckin drugs I did, that’s why I talk about the motherf*ckin drugs I do in my motherf*ckin music,” she said. “Always have, always f*ckin will. If I’m off em, I’m off em [child], but I want to make this clear so open everybody’s ears, clear your ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ, and y’all know how I feel about my Lord and savior. Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. Ever.”

Minaj then explained why she bothered to respond to rumors about her drug use.

“I have a lot of friends, or acquaintances in the industry who do coke,” she added. “I don’t judge them for it but I’ve never tried it, never wanted to, never asked them to. Especially in the fashion world, that’s so common and normal, but yes,” the rapper explained.

“That’s the thing, when people used to lie about me I never used to clear my name and there was someone who took a major step and told that lie to people,” she continued. “And I never addressed it because I thought it was too ridiculous at the time to address but something just told me to now.”

Hear it from her own moth via the Instagram clip below.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Speaks Out About Her Father’s Death: ‘Most Devastating Loss of My Life’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Meanwhile, on Friday, Nicki dropped the re-release of her beloved mixtape, “Beam Me Up Scotty,” to streaming services with three new songs which included “Fractions” and “Seeing Green” with Lil Wayne and Drake, as reported by Uproxx. The new music was accompanied by a lengthy letter to fans posted on her website in which Nicki admitted that her father’s passing “has been the most devastating loss of my life.”

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” she wrote, as reported by PEOPLE. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.”

“May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed,” she continued.

We previously reported, Nicki’s father Robert Maraj, 64, died after being struck by a driver who fled the scene back in February. Nassau County, New York police officials said at the time that he was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on the evening of February 12 when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound. The driver fled the scene without calling for emergency help or aiding the victim.

“The defendant then exited his vehicle, stood over the victim, asked him if ‘he was ok’, walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene,” a criminal complaint reads, per Page Six.

Maraj was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Less than a week later, Charles Polevich turned himself in to authorities and was charged with killing Maraj. Nicki’s mother, Carol Miraj, is suing Polevich for $150 million, MSN reported.