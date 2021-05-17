Monday, May 17, 2021
Jake Paul Reacts to Mayweather’s Fury to Stolen Hat: I Didn’t Think He’d Get That Mad’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. appeared in Miami earlier this month to help promote his upcoming pay-per-view boxing match against Logan Paul. While speaking to reporters, Paul’s young brother, Jake Paul, confronted Mayweather and snatched his hat off his head. 

Mayweather became so irate with the YouTuber that he chased Jake down and repeatedly threatened to kill him. Jake later took to social media to note that he intended to take Floyd’s cap to get under his skin.

“It was sort of a sensory overload with everything that was going on,” Paul told said on a recent episode of You’re Welcome. “There was, like, eight guys around me all grabbing me, some hitting me in the leg. I’m holding onto his hat for dear life. I was like, ‘No! I’m not letting go!’ And that was the main thing that they were concerned about it, like, ‘Give us the f*cking hat, give us the hat!’ And I was like, ‘No! Noooo!’

READ MORE: 50 Cent Mocks Floyd Mayweather Over Alleged Beard Implants

“Then they finally got the hat and then I see this angry Floyd Mayweather, I couldn’t believe it. One of his security guards had my shirt wrapped around his hand so I couldn’t get away, and he just comes running at me and he’s throwing punches over the security guard. I’m literally like, ‘Oh wow, this is crazy,’ but the funny thing about it was none of the punches were even coming close to me at that point and he actually punched his own security guard in the side of the head. Absurd moment, hilarious. I didn’t think he was gonna get that mad over a hat,” he continued.

As reported by MSN, Paul is 3-0 in the boxing ring since making his professional debut in 2020, with former UFC welterweight Ben Askren. His brother is 0-1 against YouTube rival KSI.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul is scheduled to go down June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

