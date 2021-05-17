Bad to Worse for Chrissy: Macy’s Drops Teigen’s Cookware Over Bullying Scandal

*As we previously reported, Chrissy Teigen’s cookware line had already been dropped by Target following her bullying scandal. Now, it appears that another big company is following suit.

According to Page Six citing The Sun, it appears Macy’s has also scrubbed the former supermodel’s Cravings by Chrissy Teigen line as it was marked “unavailable” on the company’s website by early Sunday. Now, although the Cravings line still registers in the search box, the news site notes that it appeared to be completely offline, with a message telling shoppers, “We couldn’t find a match for your search.”

This all comes as Teigen issued an “apology” for her attacks on fellow model Courtney Stodden, who accused her of encouraging suicide. She said last week, “I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll.” Despite all of that, Teigen, 35, is still facing heavy criticism over old tweets that have since resurfaced, where many called it “cyberbullying.”

