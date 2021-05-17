Famed Hip-Hop Producer Mally Mall Sentenced to 33 Months for Running Prostitution Ring

*Hip-hop producer Mally Mall has been busted for allegedly running a prostitution business in Las Vegas, and now he’s facing 33 months in prison.

Mall, 45, (real name Jamal Rashid) has famously worked with Snoop Dogg, Nick Cannon and Chris Brown and was featured on “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood”. The FBI investigated him in 2014 after learning he “persuaded, induced, enticed and caused” hundreds of women to engage in prostitution across state lines, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Authorities said he earned millions of dollars over the course of 12 years through his escort businesses. The women were considered “independent contractors” and paid Mall most of what they earned. Some of the women were dubbed “priority girls,” who he pimped out for $1,000 to $10,000 per date, and kept all their earnings, federal prosecutors said.

“They couldn’t speak to anyone who is Black because a Black person could be a pimp,” U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro said. “This was almost a form of imprisonment or enslavement.”

Here’s more from Wonderwall:

The Review-Journal says “priority girls” would only net $100 of the thousands they earned per day. In exchange, Mally Mall gave them housing and the use of a car. But, federal agents said he was incredibly controlling, forbidding the women to date and requiring them to text him when they left the house. He also put trackers on their cars and cameras in their condos to ensure that his demands were met. The women also needed to get his permission before seeing a gynecologist.

“After a woman became a Priority Girl, she quickly learned that defendant expected her to follow many rules,” according to a sentencing memo by Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou.

“For example, defendant required Priority Girls to text him when they went anywhere, they were not allowed to date anyone, and defendant encouraged them to get Rashid related tattoos to demonstrate their loyalty to him.”

In 2019, Mally Mall pleaded guilty to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity. He faced one to 33 months in prison and on May 13, the judge handed down the maximum sentence.

“I hope this really takes. I hope you get this message. You’ve just been really lucky,” the judge told the hip-hop mogul at his sentencing as reported by NBC.com. “You will spend the rest of your life in prison if you do this again.”

Mall has until Aug. 13 to surrender, according to the report.

“Jamal accepted full responsibility for his conduct that occurred almost a decade ago,” defense attorney Richard Schonfeld said. “He will serve his sentence and looks forward to returning to the music industry.”