DDG Guarantees Knockout At YouTube vs TikTok Boxing Match | June 12 (WATCH)

*We have witnessed a lot of celebrity boxing matches over the last few months. Now comes one that will pit the world’s most prominent social media stars from YouTube against the icons of TikTok.

The Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms is a one-of-a-kind, unprecedented live Pay Per View global entertainment event featuring a boxing competition with Austin McBroom (founder of The ACE Family) and Bryce Hall, with other top social stars on the fight card, including DDG, Deji, FaZe Jarvis, Michael Le, Nate Wyatt, Tanner Fox, Tayler Holder and a lineup of A-List music artists.

EUR’s Jill Munroe talked with rapper and YouTube star DDG about his upcoming match against Wyatt. Born Darryl Grandberry, DDG is from Pontiac, MI. He shot to fame after starting a YouTube channel in 2014 while attending Central Michigan University. He shared how he made the transition from YouTube to music, his training process for the match, and if he believes he can knock out his opponent.

Jill Munroe: You once said in an interview that you wanted to be taken seriously as an artist and not just looked at as a YouTuber trying to make music. What made you decide to participate in this event?

DDG: I’ve always loved the sport of boxing; I used to box as a child. I started at nine and stopped at 13. I always loved it, so I would be dumb not to take it when I was presented with the opportunity. I think it’s hard for me to get pulled back into that side (YouTube,) but I can see how it might deflect from my motive of being a straight-up rapper or artist. But I look at it as a lot of promo. The whole world will be watching this. So, it’s really just about how I spin it and present myself as an artist, not just a YouTuber. At the end of the day, I know where I come from, the platform of YouTube. I definitely have to spin it a certain way.

Jill: What has the training process been like for you? We’ve seen some celebrity boxing matches be amazing, and some others not so much. You have new music out right now (a new single with Coi Leray called “Impatient”). How do you balance your time between promoting your music and training for the fight?

DDG: It’s honestly difficult because I’m constantly traveling and in the studio. It’s a really, really tight balance that I’m trying to find. I’m just going to have to cut everything off and focus on boxing, conditioning, and discipline for this fight. But this is one of those boxing matches that I’m 100% not worried about it. I’m 1000% not worried. I could box him today and win. But, I want to look good. I don’t want to be gassed second round, third round, and have to run the rest of the fight to win. I want to put on a show. At the end of the day, boxing is entertainment. I want to be entertaining. I don’t want to be a boring fighter. I want people to watch my fight and say it was the best one.

The Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms bouts occur June 12 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as a live PPV event airing on the LiveXLive platform.