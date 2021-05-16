WE REMEMBER: Damon Weaver, the Kid Reporter Who Interviewed Barack Obama, is Dead at 23

*Damon Weaver, the student reporter who gained national attention when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009, has died at the age of 23.

Weaver’s family shared the news and revealed that died of natural causes on May 1. Further details were not released but his sister, Candace Hardy, told the Palm Beach Post that he had been studying communications at Albany State University in Georgia.

Weaver was just 11 years old when he interviewed Obama for 10 minutes in the Diplomatic Room on Aug. 13, 2009, asking questions that focused primarily on education including school lunches, bullying, conflict resolution, and how to succeed, The Hill notes.

