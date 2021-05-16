Lil’ Kim to Release her Memoir, ‘The Queen Bee’

*Lil’ Kim has a story to tell about her life, and this fall, the world will have an opportunity to read about it in the icon’s forthcoming book, titled “The Queen Bee.” News of the book, which will be released on Nov. 2, was announced recently by the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop legend.

“It’s finally here. That’s right, the book Lil’ Kim The Queen Bee Life Story. I’m so excited to announce my memoir dropping in November. You thought you knew me, but you have no idea,” said Lil’ Kim, whose real name is Kimberly Denise Jones

According to Lil’ Kim, her memoir will be written with award-winning journalist Kathy Iandoli. The provocative book will chronicle behind-the-scenes accounts of Kim’s life and career, including her early days growing up in Brooklyn, New York. Of course, there will be substantial doses of her years spent with the Notorious B.I.G. on the way to establishing her solo career in hip hop. The book will cover her life as an actress, model, and reality television personality. The artist’s book promises to chronicle straight stories about her high-profile relationships, how she feels and views herself, and the misogyny she had to face in the entertainment industry, and much more.

“The Queen” will be published by Hachette Book Group, one of Europe’s largest and most prestigious publishing houses. The book will be released to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Lil’ Kim’s first solo album, “Hard Core.”

Hachette described the book as “a true page-turner from start to finish [that’s] every bit as fierce, empowering, and badass as the woman at the heart of this story—and firmly cements her legacy as a true feminist icon.”

“Hachette Books is dedicated to bold authors with a story to tell—and few artists embody this mission more than the legendary icon and trailblazer Lil’ Kim, with her deeply personal and revealing memoir,” the company’s publisher Mary Ann Naples said.

The hip-hop queen has sold more than 30 million singles and 15 million albums to date. She has influenced hip-hop artists like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.