Sunday, May 16, 2021
HomeEvents
Events

Kobe Bryant Posthumously Inducted Into B-Ball Hall of Fame with Emotional Tribute From Vanessa Bryant

By Fisher Jack
0

Michael Jordan - Vanessa Bryant
Michael Jordan – Vanessa Bryant

*On Saturday (05-15-21), the late Kobe Bryant was Posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame by his widow, Vanessa Bryant with a very emotional speech and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Vanessa — flanked by Michael Jordan — talked about Kobe’s world renown  accomplishments on and off the court … from his 5 NBA championships to being a great dad.

“Congratulations baby. All of your hard work and sacrifice has paid off. You once told me, if you are going to bet on someone, bet on yourself. I’m glad you bet on yourself, you overachiever.” Vanessa said.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Run The World’: Tosin Morohunfola Talks ‘Ideal Black Man’ Character / VIDEO

Here’s more via TMZ:

MJ didn’t speak … but his presence on stage was powerful and clearly very meaningful. Vanssa told Jordan … “Kobe admired you. This means so much to us.”

Of course, Kobe famously idolized MJ growing up — and they later became great rivals on the court … and even better friends off of it.

In fact, the two would grab dinner and text each other all the time just to check in.

So, when Kobe passed away back in January 2020, Vanessa knew the obvious choice to present her husband into the HOF would be His Airness.

Vanessa closed with the following message … “You did it. You’re in the Hall of Fame now. You are a true champ. You’re not just an MVP. You’re an all-time great. I’m so proud of you. I love you forever and always. Kobe. Bean. Bryant.”

Vanessa Bryant (inset) - Kobe Bryant

Previous article‘Run The World’: Tosin Morohunfola Talks ‘Ideal Black Man’ Character / VIDEO
Next articleCalm Down. Don Lemon Announces Rebranded CNN Show: ‘Don Lemon Tonight’ / Video
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO