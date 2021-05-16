‘Black-ish’ Renewed For Eighth & Final Season On ABC / ‘Mixed-ish’ Canceled

*It’s almost over for ABC’s “Black-ish.” It’s been renewed for one more season, it’s 8th, then it’s history.

The news of the show’s future was announced Friday morning (05-14-21) by it’s creator and executive producer Kenya Barris on social media (see below).

“This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way, Barris posted”

It has been rumored for a while that the show might be facing its final season, with modest ratings in the current Season 7, says Deadline.

This season, Black-ish has continued to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality.

In the Season 7 finale “Urban Legend,” airing May 18, Dre feels pigeonholed to the urban marketing team at Stevens & Lido and realizes he needs to make some big career changes. Boyz II Men stop by the office to help out the team with a SoFi campaign pitch. Meanwhile, Junior has to deal with the twins who are overstaying their welcome at his and Olivia’s apartment.

The series stars Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

Meanwhile, “Black-ish” has spawned two spinoffs — “Grown-ish,” which stars Shahidi as her character travels to college, and prequel “Mixed-ish,” centered on young Bow and her biracial family in the 1980s.

Speaking of “Mixed-ish,” there’s bad news. The show has been canceled. There will be no third season.

The comedy, which was a promising newcomer last season, ended its second seaon with soft ratings, ranking among the least-watched ABC series.

As we said up top, ABC has renewed “Black-ish” for an eighth and final season and it could be mean the end of the “-ish” franchise on the network after next season