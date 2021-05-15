Funnyman Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife (Kenya Duke) Sets Her Goal of $44k Monthly Support Payments!

*Welp, Gary Owen‘s soon to be ex-wife, Kenya Duke, is letting it known that she expects a steady check every month ’cause she claims dude is Mr. Money Man and and she wants what’s she thinks is rightful share.

Madame Duke recently filed legal docs asking for spousal support from Gary … and she’s looking to get PAID … every month.

In court documents, Kenya Duke has filed for $44,000 a month in spousal support … she claims it’s the amount Gary Owen would normally deposit in her account to pay credit cards and finance her personal spending.

Here’s more via TMZ:

In the docs, Kenya says Gary left her with no choice but to request spousal support. Kenya claims she left her promising career to support Gary and his dreams. She claims their monthly income has been between $200,000 and $400,000 and never dipped below $100k, even during the pandemic.

And, get this … in the docs, Kenya claims it’s not uncommon for Gary to have $300,000 to $600,000 worth of uncashed checks from his stand-up shows just sitting around. She says he just deposits the big checks whenever he decides.

Must be nice.