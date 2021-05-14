Woman Claims T.I. and Tiny Forced Her to Have Sex with Nelly

*T.I. and Tiny’s sex trafficking controversy has taken an interesting turn, as rapper Nelly has now been dragged into the scandal.

An earlier report noted that the number of alleged victims accusing T.I. and Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow.

One of them said she was “drugged, forced to take tons of molly and X, and sex-trafficked in three states” including Nevada and Florida. Per Ace Showbiz, in an audio post detailing the alleged sexual abuse done by the couple, one of the accusers claimed she was forced to have sex with Nelly, back in 2014.

Here’s more from the outlet:

In the clip posted on an Instagram account that aims to encourage sexual abuse victims to speak up, a narrator said at the 3:00 minute mark that the accuser, who was only identified as Jane Doe No. 4, was approached by Tiny to work as her assistant in 2005. She, however, was allegedly never compensated for the work she had completed.

The woman also claimed that T.I. forced her to swallow ecstasy pills.

“Throughout the duration of her time with T.I. and Tiny,” the narrator continued to allege, “the duo forced her to engage in sexual acts with different women against her will. In 2014, T.I. and Tiny forced her to have sexual intercourse with rapper Nelly against her will.”

Nelly has not responded to the allegations. The hip-hop star has previously been accused of sexual assault. Back in 2017, a woman claimed he raped her on his tour bus. Nelly was never charged because the accuser reportedly declined to cooperate with investigators. Later that same year, a British woman sued Nelly for forcing her to have oral sex with him after a show in England, according to the report.

As for T.I. and Tiny, more than 30 women have accused them of sexual assault.

Several of the accusers have hired attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, including one woman who alleged she was assaulted when she was an intern in high school. Another accuser said she was drugged and then “raped by Clifford Harris [T.I.], and one of his male friends in a hotel in Miami, Florida.”

Blackburn has pushed for charges to be brought against the couple. T.I. and Tiny have adamantly denied the claims against them.