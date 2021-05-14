VIDEO: Georgia’s U.S. Senators Secure $85M for State’s HBCUs; See How Much Per School

*Freshman U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock announced nearly $85 million in funding that they’ve secured for Georgia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This funding was made through the American Rescue Plan and at least half of the funds must go directly to student aid. The money will go towards helping students and families battle the economic distress due to the pandemic.

“As a proud graduate of Atlanta’s Morehouse College, I know personally how indispensable Georgia’s HBCUs are to our state’s economy and heritage, and the immense value HBCU graduates add to our workplaces and communities,” Senator Reverend Warnock said. “Our hardworking students have had to navigate the public health and economic challenges of the on-going pandemic for the past year, and this critical support from the federal government is an important hand up that will help them pursue their education, strengthen our state’s workforce, and keep our economy moving forward. I am proud of the work Senator Ossoff and I did to secure this funding for HBCU students from Savannah State University to Clark Atlanta University and everywhere in between, and I cannot wait to see how this funding will help our HBCUs and their students excel today and into the future.”

Here’s a breakdown of the funding:

• Total Distribution to Georgia HBCUs: $84,569,878

• Total Minimum Amount for Student Grants: $42,763,731

Institution Name, City, Total Direct Allocation , Min. Amount for Student Grants:

• Albany State University, Albany, GA– $20,372,363 — $10,538,965

• Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, GA — $16,505,072 — $8,252,536

• Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley, GA — $11,937,555 — $5,986,425

• Interdenominational Theological Center, Atlanta, GA — $131,131 — $65,566

• Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA — $7,867,119 — $3,933,560

• Morehouse School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA — $356,067 — $178,034

• Paine College, Augusta, GA — $2,591,692 — $1,295,846

• Savannah State University, Savannah, GA — $17,370,123 — $8,793,420

• Spelman College, Atlanta, GA — $7,438,756 — $3,719,379