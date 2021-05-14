Prince Harry Admits Prince Charles Passed Down a ‘Cycyle’ of ‘Genetic Pain and Suffering’ [Video]

*Prince Harry has dropped another bombshell about his relationship with Prince Charles and how his father raised him.

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast this week, Harry claimed Charles handed down to him a “cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering,” as reported by Page Six.

“He treated me the way he was treated,” the Duke of Sussex said, noting that he has considered quitting royal life since his “early 20s” because of “what it did to my mum.”

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway,” said Harry, who stepped back from his royal duties last year and moved to America with his wife Meghan Markle. “So we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what? That happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.’”

Now that he himself is a father to 2-year-old son Archie, with Meghan expecting their second child (a girl) this summer, Harry said he wants to “break the cycle” within his family — after realizing that his father treated him the way he was raised by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip.

“I never saw it, I never knew about it, and then suddenly I started to piece it together and go, ‘OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?’” he said.

“And here I am, I moved my whole family to the US, that wasn’t the plan but sometimes you’ve got make decisions and put your family first and put your mental health first.”

Harry described his life as a royal as “a mixture between ‘The Truman Show’ and being in a zoo.‘”

“It’s the job, right? Grin and bear it. Get on with it. I was in my early 20s and I was thinking, ‘I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to be doing this,’” he said. “Look what it did to my mum; how am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it’s going to happen again?”

He continued, “I’ve seen behind the curtain. I’ve seen the business model and seen how this whole thing works and I don’t want to be part of this.”

Harry explained to Shepard that family life has been quite smooth since fleeing the UK.

“So living here now I can actually lift my head and I feel different,” he said. “My shoulders have dropped, so have hers, you can walk around feeling a little bit more free, I can take (his son) Archie on the back of my bicycle, I would never have had the chance to do that.”