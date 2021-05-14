Friday, May 14, 2021
Is it Her Reality? Mel B is Bruised, Bloodied, Battered and Trapped in Domestic Abuse Film / WATCH

*Mel B has teamed up with charity Women’s Aid for a new project, which is titled “Love Should Not Hurt” by classical composer Fabio D’Andrea — a powerful yet harrowing short film to highlight the reality of domestic violence.

In the video, released on Friday, the Spice Girls singer plays the role of a woman seemingly living a wonderful charmed life in a mansion but behind closed doors, she’s being battered and held captive by her partner who is played by Sam Mackay. At the end of the short film, Mel’s character is shown all bruised up as she attempts to flee. As TMZ notes, the film has some people drawing connections to the singer’s past.

As we previously reported, the singer has previously accused her ex Stephen Belafonte of being physically and emotionally abusive to her during their time together, but he has denied the claims, with his legal team saying the allegations were “outrageous and unfounded”. Still, Mel B says she was “So VERY, VERY proud of this,” after the video was unveiled. She added in her Instagram story that it was “the most powerful raw video I’ve ever made.”

Here’s the dramatic and disturbing video:

