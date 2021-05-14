‘I Need a Cigarette!’: Watch Shaq Awkwardly Message and Punch Charles Barkley’s Cramped Hammy

*Charles Barkley has been known to cramp up while working on “Inside the NBA,” but Thursday night’s attack may have been the first since Shaquille O’Neal joined the panel.

The analysts were in a commercial break when the cramps suddenly hit. Barkley stood up, to try stretching them out. That’s when the 7 foot 4 retired NBA center sprung into action. Shaq walked over to his colleague, put his hands under Chuck’s butt and began punching at the left upper-thigh cramp, and trying to massage out the one in his right upper-thigh.

The taped footage was played twice for the viewing audience after the commercial break, and host Ernie Johnson could barely contain himself while giving the play by play each time.

“Take me to dinner before you go under there,” Chuck remarked, watching the video. … “I need a cigarette!”

