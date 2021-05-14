EUR Exclusive Clip: Dr. Steve Perry On The School-To-Prison Pipeline | Iyanla: Fix My Life / WATCH

*EUR has got another exclusive sneak peek for ya. This time it’s from Iyanla Vanzant’s “Fix My Life.” Check out the episode description below and then the clip below that

Mr. David thought that he had created the perfect life for himself. He married his best friend and high school sweetheart, and they raised two sons together while she worked as a nurse and he worked as a teacher and pastor at their church. But four years ago, that all changed when his wife, the love of his life and the soul of the family, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Now David, while trying to manage his own overwhelming grief, is left to raise two young men on his own, and their reckless and out of control behavior is putting them in the direct path of the school-to-prison pipeline. Lawrence, David’s eldest son, has turned to carrying a weapon and living a street life, despite his middle-class upbringing. And at the age of only twenty years old, Lawrence is about to become a father and his own father has no idea. On the other hand, David Jr, the baby of the family, is seventeen and only a few credits from graduating high school but is failing his classes and following a fast crowd. With no clear direction or vision for their lives, these young men are in danger of losing their freedom and need immediate intervention. Iyanla calls on the help of Dr. Steve Perry to offer David and his sons some man to man guidance on how to get their lives back on track. Will they be able to interrupt these patterns and set these two young men on a better course before it’s too late?

