Friday, May 14, 2021
Eric Holder: Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Gets New Lawyer

By Ny MaGee
eric holder - nipsey hussle
Eric Holder Jr. (right) is suspected of shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle (left)

*Eric Holder, the alleged killer of Nipsey Hussle, has reprotedly been appointed a new defense attorney, Aaron Jansen, who made his first appearance in court this week.

Per The Shade Room, Holder refused to leave his cell for the May 11 hearing, “prompting the judge in his case to further push back his pre-trial hearing,” the outlet writes. 

Jansen reportedly informed the judge that he hasn’t had the chance to talk to his client but noted that Holder will be ready before the end of the year. According to TSR, Judge Jacke made clear that Holder will be forcibly removed from his cell to attend his hearing. 

READ MORE: Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Indicted by Grand Jury and Gets Additional Charges

EURweb.com
Nipsey Hussle

We previously reported, Holder is accused of fatally shooting the beloved rap star outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019. According to reports, Holder became enraged when Nipsey talked back to him after he fired off two shots that hit the L.A. native.

The L.A. County District Attorney charged Holder with 4 crimes, including premeditated murder. A Grand Jury indicted him on murder, 2 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Additionally, the Grand Jury added 2 counts of assault with a firearm for the victims who were shot but survived.

At the time of his death, Nipsey Hussle was working on several civic development projects to revitalize his Los Angeles neighborhood. For this reason, Holder reportedly claimed he was paid to kill Nipsey, according to unconfirmed reports. 

As noted by RollingOut, This claim has been published by media outlets, Lipstick Alley, Hip-hop Wired, Daily Motion and others, based on unconfirmed sources from an Instagram post. According to these insiders, Holder stated that he was propositioned by someone in the Los Angeles Police Department to assassinate Nipsey. Holder was allegedly offered $75,000 for the hit and was told he would not be charged for the killing.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

