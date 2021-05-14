Eric Holder: Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Gets New Lawyer

*Eric Holder, the alleged killer of Nipsey Hussle, has reprotedly been appointed a new defense attorney, Aaron Jansen, who made his first appearance in court this week.

Per The Shade Room, Holder refused to leave his cell for the May 11 hearing, “prompting the judge in his case to further push back his pre-trial hearing,” the outlet writes.

Jansen reportedly informed the judge that he hasn’t had the chance to talk to his client but noted that Holder will be ready before the end of the year. According to TSR, Judge Jacke made clear that Holder will be forcibly removed from his cell to attend his hearing.

We previously reported, Holder is accused of fatally shooting the beloved rap star outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019. According to reports, Holder became enraged when Nipsey talked back to him after he fired off two shots that hit the L.A. native.

The L.A. County District Attorney charged Holder with 4 crimes, including premeditated murder. A Grand Jury indicted him on murder, 2 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Additionally, the Grand Jury added 2 counts of assault with a firearm for the victims who were shot but survived.

At the time of his death, Nipsey Hussle was working on several civic development projects to revitalize his Los Angeles neighborhood. For this reason, Holder reportedly claimed he was paid to kill Nipsey, according to unconfirmed reports.

As noted by RollingOut, This claim has been published by media outlets, Lipstick Alley, Hip-hop Wired, Daily Motion and others, based on unconfirmed sources from an Instagram post. According to these insiders, Holder stated that he was propositioned by someone in the Los Angeles Police Department to assassinate Nipsey. Holder was allegedly offered $75,000 for the hit and was told he would not be charged for the killing.