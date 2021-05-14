Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams’ Engagement to Falynn Guobadia’s Estranged Husband

*Adrienne Bailon weighed in on the controversy surrounding Porsha Williams’ engagement to Simon Guobadia — the ex-husband of her RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia.

During a new episode of “The Real”, Bailon defended Porsha’s right to love who she chooses.

“This is my take on the whole situation: if Falynn doesn’t have a problem with it, why should we?” Adrienne told the other co-hosts, as reported by Ace Showbiz. She then noted Falynn’s alleged infidelity, adding “If Falynn has moved on, his ex-wife has moved on, and she’s doing her thing, then let’s move on.”

In an Instagram post on Monday, Williams posted a selfie with Simon along with the caption: “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” Williams wrote. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Simon later confirmed the pair were engaged after a month of dating.

“I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some,” he wrote on Instagram.

As reported by PEOPLE, Falynn announced her split from Simon last month. The couple called it quits after two years of marriage. In an Instagram Story post shared on April 22, Falynn wrote that the “mutual decision was not made lightly” and she and Simon “are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children.”

Meanwhile, “The Real” co-host Garcelle Beauvais shared her doubts about the timelines of Porsha and Simon’s relationship.

“A month you guys, a month. First of all, he’s recently divorced, and there hasn’t even been enough time to reflect to see what did I do wrong, what did she do wrong, and now all of a sudden we’re engaged,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said. “Sounds to me like it’s a storyline for next season.”

Fellow co-host Loni Love appeared to co-sign with Garcelle, asking Adrienne, “Let’s be real though, if your co-worker married Israel [Adrienne’s husband] in a month, I mean c’mon.” To that, Adrienne replied, “Here’s the difference, Porsha Williams said her and Falynn are not friends. Y’all are my friends and I’ve lived life with you people. There’s a difference. They might have shot some scenes together, but that doesn’t mean they’re friends.”

Following news of Simon and Porcha’s engagement, Falynn responded in a statement on Tuesday, saying: “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you,” she said, as reported by SandraRose.com.

Falynn and Simon are said to be finalizing their divorce.