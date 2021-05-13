Thursday, May 13, 2021
Trailer Drops for ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Lionsgate and Millennium Media have dropped the official full trailer for “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” starring Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, and Ryan Reynolds

The official synopsis is as follows: The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as…well, you’ll have to see.

Peep the trailer below. 

Hayek previously spoke to Screen Rant about taking on the role of Sonia Kincaid and how much involvement she had with the development of her character.

“Ah, it was so lovely and freeing,” she said when asked how fun and liberating was it to play this role. “I really have to say I didn’t get enough because my part isn’t big enough and I loved being inside of her skin. I loved kicking some ass in that bar where people tried to disrespect me and I punched them all and kicked them,” Hayek explained. “I loved saying all of the bad words that would come out of my mouth like a machine gun in English and in Spanish and I loved my Cucaracha, which is what I call my husband Samuel L. Jackson in the film. I call him Cucaracha because it means roach and he just won’t die.”

When asked how much she gets to bring to a role like this Hayek said,  “With this particular role, everything.”

She added, “It was brilliantly written. The whole movie. But there really needed, the whole movie revolves around this marriage and she is not onscreen a lot. So, if that didn’t work, it could have put the film, maybe not because it’s so good, but it would have been problematic for the film. So I was hired to come and do that, so in this particular case I had the producers and the director really wanting to take out of me as much as they could.”

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” will premiere in theaters and IMAX on June 16th. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

