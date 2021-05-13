Thursday, May 13, 2021
Terry Crews Admits His Porn Addiction Nearly Destroyed His Marriage [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Terry Crews is speaking out once again about his porn addiction and how it almost destroyed his family.

Crews dishes in detail about his fame and marital struggles in the upcoming audio memoir “Stronger Together” co-authored with his wife of 30 years, Rebecca King-Crews

“Success is the warmest place to hide,” Terry told People while discussing the new book. “Fame made it worse! Hollywood didn’t care. It still doesn’t care if you lose your family. It happens every day.”

Rebecca said she and Terry decided to take fans inside their personal lives in an effort to help others who may be dealing with some of the same challenges. 

“We discovered there was a whole industry around this problem because porn has become the new drug,” she explained. “It’s become the new addiction.”

READ MORE: Terry Crews Calls for Shut Down of Pornhub Amid Rape, Sex Trafficking Allegations

She added,  “I’m not one to talk about my struggles while I’m in them,” Rebecca explained. “I’m not going to Instagram you from the middle of my battle, but I will talk about it when I come to the other side.”

Terry admits that it was a friend who convinced him to enter counseling to save his marriage after Rebecca told him not to come home anymore. 

“He said ‘Terry, you need to get better for you.,'”  Crews the outlet. “You work hard to get money. You do these things to get sex. But to actually improve just for yourself? That was foreign thought. It was like, wait a minute, I actually need to be a better person for myself.”

The couple also noted that Terry has been addicted to porn since he was a teenager.

“So fame just made it worse,” added Rebecca. “And it’s really true that power and success amplifies what’s already going on inside you, and that is why I couldn’t help him. And I’m thankful and I am lucky that he made the choice to do that.”

“Stronger Together” comes out on Thursday (May 13).

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

