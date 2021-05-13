Terry Crews Admits His Porn Addiction Nearly Destroyed His Marriage [VIDEO]

*Terry Crews is speaking out once again about his porn addiction and how it almost destroyed his family.

Crews dishes in detail about his fame and marital struggles in the upcoming audio memoir “Stronger Together” co-authored with his wife of 30 years, Rebecca King-Crews.

“Success is the warmest place to hide,” Terry told People while discussing the new book. “Fame made it worse! Hollywood didn’t care. It still doesn’t care if you lose your family. It happens every day.”

Rebecca said she and Terry decided to take fans inside their personal lives in an effort to help others who may be dealing with some of the same challenges.

“We discovered there was a whole industry around this problem because porn has become the new drug,” she explained. “It’s become the new addiction.”

After D-Day, @RebeccaKCrews and I knew we had to set things straight with our children. pic.twitter.com/DUuGCpy6rR — terry crews (@terrycrews) May 10, 2021

She added, “I’m not one to talk about my struggles while I’m in them,” Rebecca explained. “I’m not going to Instagram you from the middle of my battle, but I will talk about it when I come to the other side.”

Terry admits that it was a friend who convinced him to enter counseling to save his marriage after Rebecca told him not to come home anymore.

“He said ‘Terry, you need to get better for you.,'” Crews the outlet. “You work hard to get money. You do these things to get sex. But to actually improve just for yourself? That was foreign thought. It was like, wait a minute, I actually need to be a better person for myself.”

The good, the bad and the things @RebeccaKCrews and I did to make our marriage survive. Stronger Together is out now, exclusively on @Audible_Com: https://t.co/8CMRQmcBNs pic.twitter.com/gBLmcNNCxC — terry crews (@terrycrews) May 6, 2021

The couple also noted that Terry has been addicted to porn since he was a teenager.

“So fame just made it worse,” added Rebecca. “And it’s really true that power and success amplifies what’s already going on inside you, and that is why I couldn’t help him. And I’m thankful and I am lucky that he made the choice to do that.”

“Stronger Together” comes out on Thursday (May 13).