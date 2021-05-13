‘Run The World’ is Giving Black Girl Magic (EURexclusiveWATCH)

*The Starz network is premiering a new show focused on the lives of four Black women in Harlem, NY.

The series creator Leigh Davenport joined forces with “Living Single” creator Yvette Lee Bowser to bring this show to life. Davenport is a writer, producer, and director.

Her background includes working for VH1, BET, and “Hello Beautiful.”

“Run The World“ is her first scripted television show picked up by a major network. The show focuses on best friends trying to get through life together. For the last few years reality TV shows about “so-called friends” took over the airwaves. With that came backlash regarding how Black women were represented on TV. Recently, creatives have broken the mold and gotten back to showing a real and relatable depiction of Black women.

EUR spoke with Davenport about her inspiration behind creating “Run The World.”

“I came up with the idea of this show over 10 years ago – there was nothing like this,” said Davenport. “And I was like, I think so many of us think, why don’t we see ourselves [on the TV]?”

When you watch this show you will probably relate to one of the characters – if not all of them. There is the married friend, the engaged friend, the friend with a family, and last but not least the friend in a toxic situation-ship. The show doesn’t just focus on their love lives, it also focuses on their careers. Showing what it looks like when someone “has it all” – to struggling to figure out their next career move.

“We’re taught to have it together. And taking risk often means you’re not going to necessarily have it together for a while,” said Davenport. It’s good to see women going through similar life events that reflect the everyday woman’s experience.

Make sure to check out “Run The World” May 16 on Starz!