Nina Parker on Making History with Her New Plus-size Clothing Collection for Macy’s

*Nina Parker’s new fashion line for Macy’s drops on May 14, making her the first Black woman-owned brand to design a plus-size collection exclusively for the retail giant.

“It’s kind of crazy to have that title, but it’s really dope to be honest,” Parker tells PEOPLE.

Parker, the host of E!’s “Nightly Pop,” said she was inspired to create the clothing line because fashion choices for her body type were “limited.”

“I felt like options were kind of few and far between, and it just started to become frustrating. It either was really expensive or the quality wasn’t that great and it was kind of just like the quick fashion type of stuff,” she said. “It was frustrating because there were so many things I wanted to participate in as far as fashion goes that just wasn’t available to me.”

Parker teamed with Reunited Clothing to create her collection and she said the functional clothes can be worn “multiple ways” so you’re “getting your money’s worth.”

“I have a long skirt with a gold zipper down the front but the zipper can go up to mid-thigh,” Parker explained. “You can wear it to the side, you can wear it to the front, you can turn the skirt around and wear the zipper in the back. So to me, that’s three different ways to wear the skirt.”

Per E! News, Parker’s collection features 17 pieces from size 16W to 24W—and costs between $39 and $129. She hopes her designs make plus-size women feel like “they are a bad bitch.”

Parker announced The Nina Parker Collection in an Instagram post last month, writing: “I don’t even have the words to express how just unbelievably happy I am. I’m just a girl who had a vision and I’m just so thankful and grateful that @macys believed in it and ME. I want women to feel empowered and seen. And trust this is JUST THE BEGINNING. Mark 5/14 on your calendars because NINA PARKER clothing will be in MACY’S all over the country!!!!! God is so good!!! Now hot girl summer can begin!!!!”

She added, “Also a huge huge thank you to my partners @reunitedclothing, working with you all is a dream come true!”

Speaking to PEOPLE, Parker said she’s already working on the fall collection and holiday line.

“I’m trying to just get through this year. But ultimately I’m putting in the universe and I definitely want to expand,” she said. “Of course want to expand into shoes. I also want to do belts. I also want to do shapewear because I have thoughts on all those things.”

Adding, “I’m an overachiever child, so I tend to shoot for the stars. If I get the moon, I’m happy.”