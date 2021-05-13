Thursday, May 13, 2021
New Instagram Feature Allows Users to Add or Change Pronouns on Profiles

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Instagram users can now utilize a new feature that allows them to add their preferred pronouns to their profile.

“Add pronouns to your profile,” Instagram announced on Twitter Tuesday. “The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more.”

The company said the new pronoun feature is currently only available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Per People, “the new feature allows users to add up to four pronouns from the app’s list by going to “Edit Profile” and clicking on “Pronouns” then typing in the search tool,” the oututler writes.

“When having a conversation, people use pronouns to refer to someone without using their name. You can add up to four pronouns to your Instagram profile to help others refer to you,” the app stated in the Help Center.

The list of pronoun options include she/her, he/him, they/them, xe/xem/xyr, ze/hir/hirs, thon/thons, ey/em/eir, fae/faer/faers, and many more.

Users can also submit a request to Instagram to add pronouns that are not on the current list of options. Users can display their preferred pronouns publicly in their bio or only to followers. 

“Pronouns matter, and adding inclusive pronouns to a contact form is more than just a demonstration of allyship,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement sent to TODAY in January. “Research has shown that recognition and respect of our pronouns can make all the difference for our health and wellbeing — especially when it comes to LGBTQ youth.”

The Trevor Project noted in a 2020 study that one in four LGBTQ youth use pronouns that “fall outside of the binary construction of gender.”

“The results show that although LGBTQ youth are using pronouns in nuanced ways, the majority who use pronouns outside of the gender binary use either familiar pronouns or combinations of these familiar pronouns to express their gender,” the study said. “An individual’s pronoun expression, or even the decision to avoid them altogether, is a very important reflection of a person’s identity. Respecting pronouns is part of creating a supportive and accepting environment, which impacts well-being and reduces suicide risk.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

