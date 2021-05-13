Mother of Ex ‘Idol’ Finalist Says Hood in Photo Wasn’t KKK. It Was a Movie Character. (Video)

*The mother of an “American Idol” finalist who left the show Wednesday after a Snapchat video surfaced showing him next to someone in an apparent KKK hood claims we have it all wrong, and that her son “doesn’t have a racist bone in his body.”

Anita Guy, the mother of country hopeful Caleb Kennedy, told the Herald-Journal that the video was taken when Kennedy was 12, after watching the 2018 film “The Strangers: Prey at Night,” in which a character wears a hood over his head.

“I hate this has happened and how Caleb is being portrayed by people online,” Guy said. “This video was taken after Caleb had watched the movie ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’ and they were imitating those characters. It had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan, but I know that’s how it looks. Caleb doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. He loves everyone and has friends of all races.”

Kennedy performed covers of Willie Nelson and Jason Aldean on “Idol,” as well as a few of his own original songs.

The Snapchat in question, Kennedy’s tweet announcing his exit and more are seen in the video below: